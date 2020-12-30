Delbert "Del" George Kissinger

January 5, 1936—December 21, 2020

Delbert George “Del” Kissinger , 84, was born January 5, 1936, in Kelso, Wash. He was brought up in the Catholic faith by his mother, Rose Kissinger and was a lifelong member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Kelso. God’s love and grace helped bring Del through many trials and tribulations to his triumphant final hour that he spent in prayer with his eldest daughter, before passing from this life at the Longview Hospice Care Center on December 21, 2020.

Del worked as a Longshoreman at the Port of Longview, Local 21, for 33 years. He was especially proud of his military service to our country. He served as a Second Cavalry Scout in the U.S. Army and in the National Guard during the Cuban crisis.

Del was a true outdoorsman and enjoyed sharing his knowledge and time. When raising his four children, he took them camping, fishing and shooting. Del especially loved everything gun-related and was an accomplished marksman.

He was preceded in life by his parents Al & Rose (Emard) Kissinger; his brother, Don Kissinger; sister, Dona (Nugent, Mores, Lyon) Kissinger; and many more family and friends that he said he was looking forward to seeing “on the other side of the fence.”