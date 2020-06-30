Deena Van Dyke

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 19, 1955—June 20, 2020

Deena J. Van Dyke (Chadderton), age 65, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side, June 20, 2020. She was born April 19, 1955 in Longview, Washington to Charles and Ettanell Chadderton. Deena was raised in Rose Valley and graduated from Kelso High School in 1973. For many years Deena lived on the banks of the Columbia River outside of Woodland. While Deena loved to travel and experience all the splendors this world has to offer, she never strayed far for long from the beauty and rich soil of her Columbia River view.

Deena loved to be near the water, watching the sunset with her family and trying to land the catch of the day; “fish on”. And, when she was not relishing in the beauty of God’s paintings, she was exercising her ever-present green thumb in her gardens. Deena had a skill for making beauty blossom all around her, as evidenced by her gorgeous gardens and beautiful daughters.