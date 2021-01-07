May 16, 1972—December 31, 2020
On Monday, December 28, 2020, DeeDee Posey, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 48. DeeDee was born on May 16, 1972 in White Salmon, Wash., to James and Patty Posey.
On December 31, 1994, DeeDee married life-long friend and companion Daryl Posey. In their 25 years of marriage, they raised three daughters, Cristal Barnett, Karissa Neal, Emily Posey, a son Jacob Posey and compassionately opened their hearts and home to many other foster children. DeeDee had an immense amount of love for her family, being the epicenter of care and support for her husband and children, she dedicated her life to loving and caring for them. She always had a passion for bright city lights and getting the most excitement out of each day she could, leading to her finishing her life in Reno, Nev., alongside her husband. DeeDee is survived by her mother Patty, sister Melissa, husband Daryl, four children, Cristal, Karissa, Emily, and Jacob and two grandchildren, Kinley and Oliver.
All are welcome to come by the Kalama Marina Park anytime between 1:00-3:00pm on Saturday, January 9, 2020 to share memories with Daryl and family. There will be an online funeral service on the Kalama Riverview Church Facebook Page on Saturday, January 9, 2020 at 7:30 pm. Cards for the family can be sent to PO Box 1609, Kalama WA 98625.
