DeeDee Posey

On December 31, 1994, DeeDee married life-long friend and companion Daryl Posey. In their 25 years of marriage, they raised three daughters, Cristal Barnett, Karissa Neal, Emily Posey, a son Jacob Posey and compassionately opened their hearts and home to many other foster children. DeeDee had an immense amount of love for her family, being the epicenter of care and support for her husband and children, she dedicated her life to loving and caring for them. She always had a passion for bright city lights and getting the most excitement out of each day she could, leading to her finishing her life in Reno, Nev., alongside her husband. DeeDee is survived by her mother Patty, sister Melissa, husband Daryl, four children, Cristal, Karissa, Emily, and Jacob and two grandchildren, Kinley and Oliver.