Mar. 8, 1956—Jan. 17, 2023

Debra Gail Mobley died from ALS at home in Kelso, Washington on 01/17/2023 at age 66. She was born March 8, 1956 to Walter and Janet Ivanoff at Larson Air Force base in Moses Lake, Washington. The family lived in Grays River, Washington during her early childhood years until in 1966, when the family moved to Kelso. She was a 1974 graduate of Kelso High School and was employed by the Cowlitz PUD for 30 years. After retiring in 2009, she pursued her love of horses and trail riding with her husband Paul.

Debra is survived by her husband of 38 years, Paul Mobley of Kelso, stepdaughter April Hoffman (Greg) and grandsons Everett and Isaiah Hoffman of Kalama, her mother Janet Ivanoff of Kelso, an aunt, two uncles and 12 cousins, including cousin and best friend, Marina Groves of St Helens, Oregon.

She is proceeded in death by her father Walter Ivanoff (2019) and sister Annette (1980). Debra was laid to rest alongside her father, sister and grandparents Herman and Trella Gollersrud in a private ceremony at the Grays River Grange Cemetery on 01/24/2023. She will be loved and missed always.

If you would like to make a donation in memory of Debra, please donate to the ALS Association (als.org) to help find a cure.