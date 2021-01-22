December 6, 1958—January 19, 2021
Deborah Pauline “Debbie” Merz was born December 6, 1958, to Robert and Linda Jonutz in Aurora, Ill. She was the oldest of four children growing up in Aurora with her brothers Rich and Duane and her sister Cathy. Debbie married and started her family of three children. In 1984 she moved with her family to Vancouver and settled in Kalama in 1986. The marriage ended in divorce and for several years she raised her family by herself.
Debbie worked for the Kalama School District as the elementary school secretary for 33 years. In her job as secretary she basically ran the school. She was a focal point for parents, teachers and kids. Whatever anyone needed, Debbie was the person to see and she always had the answer for whatever the question might be.
She had her daughter still at home with her when she married Richard Merz and they formed a blended family raising his two sons with her daughter.
Debbie rarely missed an event her children or grandchildren were in. Sports, volleyball especially, music, plays, if one of hers was in it she was there. She loved and loved hard, she sewed blankets for friends and family and cooked meals for people in times of distress. She was a loving, giving person who will be greatly missed. She was the love of her husband’s life.
She left us on January 19, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother Duane. She is survived by a brother, Rich Jonutz, her sister Cathy, her sons, Michael Sabo (Sarah), Dennis Sabo, her daughter Jeni O’Neil, stepsons Jake Merz, and Tom Merz (Kandice), her husband Richard, numerous grandchildren and two great granddaughters.
A viewing will be open from 1PM—4PM on Friday at Dahl-McVickers and a service in honor of Debbie will be held Saturday at 1PM at the Kalama Church of the Nazarene.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.