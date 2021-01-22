December 6, 1958—January 19, 2021

Deborah Pauline “Debbie” Merz was born December 6, 1958, to Robert and Linda Jonutz in Aurora, Ill. She was the oldest of four children growing up in Aurora with her brothers Rich and Duane and her sister Cathy. Debbie married and started her family of three children. In 1984 she moved with her family to Vancouver and settled in Kalama in 1986. The marriage ended in divorce and for several years she raised her family by herself.

Debbie worked for the Kalama School District as the elementary school secretary for 33 years. In her job as secretary she basically ran the school. She was a focal point for parents, teachers and kids. Whatever anyone needed, Debbie was the person to see and she always had the answer for whatever the question might be.

She had her daughter still at home with her when she married Richard Merz and they formed a blended family raising his two sons with her daughter.

Debbie rarely missed an event her children or grandchildren were in. Sports, volleyball especially, music, plays, if one of hers was in it she was there. She loved and loved hard, she sewed blankets for friends and family and cooked meals for people in times of distress. She was a loving, giving person who will be greatly missed. She was the love of her husband’s life.