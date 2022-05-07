Debbie Kazeck

July 14, 1961 — April 22, 2022
Debbie Frances Kazeck (Cosper), 60, of Longview, Washington, passed away April 22, 2022, at home surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born July 14, 1961, in Longview to Melvin and Lillie (Withers) Cosper. She was one of four children.
In 1979 she graduated from R.A. Long High School, where she met and married James Kazeck and had two children. They were married 42 years. Debbie was a homemaker and lived life through simple pleasures of spending time with her family and her five grandchildren. She loved going to the beach, camping, boating, bowling, playing bunco, taking trips to the casino and watching the Seattle Seahawks play.
Debbie is survived by husband James; two sons, Jim Kazeck (Mikala Wanner), of Longview, and Jake Kazeck (Korrisa), of Vancouver; two brothers, David Cosper (Bonnie), of Yakima, and Jess Cosper (Carol), of Longview; a sister, Shelley Cosper Otteson (Duane), of Longview; five grandchildren, Mikenna and Aidan Kazeck (Jim) and Eli, Emmett and Lauren Kazeck (Jake); and numerous nephews and nieces.
At Debbie’s request, no service will be held. A private memorial with immediate family will take place at a later date.
