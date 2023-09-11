Debbie Jean Kirk Fike

June 23, 1955 - Aug. 27, 2023

TOUTLE - In loving memmory of Debbie Jean Kirk Fike, 68, of Toutle, born June 23, 1955 to August 27, 2023.

Debbie liked gardening, beading, diamond art, puzzles, raising plants and flowers and sewing. She loved to read, most of all the Bible and study Gods word. She loved to write with thought of writing her own book some day. She also loved to cook and bake bread.

She went to school at Northlake Grade School. She graduated from RA Long Highschool in '73 then she went and graduated from Bible College in Seattle.

Her father preceded her in death June 16, 2007. Survivors are her loving husband, Jerry Fike; children, Chrissy and Jason Fike; mother, Jean Kirk as well as her brother, Jim and Anita; siblings: Wilson Ken Kirk and Kurtis Kirk and sister-in-law, Peggy Kirk who loved her very much and will miss her beyond what words can explain.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Gofundme page at gofundme.com set up by her son, Jason Fike to help with the cost of funeral and medical expenses.