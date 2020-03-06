Deaths
Erickson — Richard A. 70 of Longview, WA died March 04 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens & Crematory

Reese — Anne, 79, of Cathlamet, died February 27 at a local adult care facility. Columbia Funeral Service.

Sprague — Jill Diane, 57, of Longview, died March 5 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver. Columbia Funeral Service.

Suther — Marshall Lynn, 61 of Longview died March 2 at a residence in Longview. Steele Chapel

