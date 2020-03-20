Deaths
Johnson — Stanley Keen, 84 of Longview died March 12, 2020 at Longview Hospice. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Schneider — Teresa Lucille, 64 of Longview died March 18, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel.

Wart — Walter, 95 of Kelso died March 18, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel.

