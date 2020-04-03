Deaths
Good - Harvey Allen, 85 of Kelso, died April 2, 2020 at home, Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Garden and Crematory

Johnson - Leonard James “Len”, 83, of Vancouver, formerly of Castle Rock, died March 29, 2020. Evergreen Staples Funeral Home

Marthaller - Georgia Marie, 81, of Kelso, died April 2 at St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

