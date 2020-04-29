Deaths
BEEBE - Michele B., 70, of Longview, died April 22, 2020, at home. Cattermole Funeral Home.

HUTCHISON - Winnie Louise, 85, of Longview, died April 17, 2020, at Canterbury Inn. Cattermole Funeral Home.

LONG - Betty Joy, 90, of Toledo, died, April 23, 2020, at The Villager. Cattermole Funeral Home.

PERKINS - Dr. Raymond David, 83, of Winlock, died April 10, 2020, at Canterbury Inn. Cattermole Funeral Home.

