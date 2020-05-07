Deaths
0 entries

Deaths

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bakker - Fred John, 75 of La Center, died May 6, 2020 at home. Steele Chapel

Hickey - John Stephen, 72 of Longview, died May 5, 2020 at St Johns Medical Center. Steele Chapel

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News