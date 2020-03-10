Deaths
Balch — Michael E., 61, of Cathlamet died March 7th in a Seattle hospital. Dowling Funeral Home.

Mouliot — Michael C., 79, of Cathlamet, died on March 8th at home. Dowling Funeral Home.

Pellham — Gwen, 90 of Rainier OR died March 7, in St. Helens. Groulx Family Mortuary.

White — Lisa Joann, 65 of Castle Rock died March 6 in Kelso. Steele Chapel.

