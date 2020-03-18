Deaths
Deaths

DEATHS

Johnson — Stanley Keen, 84 of Castle Rock died March 12, 2020 at Longview Hospice. Hubbard Funeral Home

Woods — Gerald Dean, 72 of Longview died March 16, 2020 at home. Steele Chapel

