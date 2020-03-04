Deaths
Gaccetta - Robin A., 68, of Newport, Wash. died Mar.3 at Community Home Health and hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory

Greenberg - Vern, 94, of Kelso, died March 3 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Garden & Crematory

Harp - Goldie Irene, 71, of Longview, died March 2 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens & Crematory

