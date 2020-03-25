DEATHS
Dieter - Kristina E., 37 of Kelso died March 22, 2020, at her home in Kelso. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.
Hair - Dennis Richard, 74 of Caste Rock died March 23, 2020, at an Assisted Living in Vancouver WA. Hubbard Funeral Home.
Johnsen - Orace E., 82, of Longview died March 23, 2020 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver. Cascadia Cremation & Burial Services.
Kangas - Joyce Hannah, 82 of Longview died March 21, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel.
Martin - Jean, 74 of Rainier Ore. died March 23, 2020 in Vancouver Wash. Groulx Family Mortuary.
Randolph - Patricia Louise, 76 of Longview died March 22, 2020 at St John's Medical Center. Steele Chapel.
Rinard - Barbara, 82 of Clatskanie, Ore. died March 23,2020, at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.
Rowton - David Ray, 62 of Longview died March 20, 2020 at home. Steele Chapel.
