DEATHS

Bigley - John H., III 82, of Calder, Idaho died April 19, 2020 in Kelso, WA Cascade Northwest Funeral chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens & Crematory.

Deere - Jim L., 85 of Kelso died April 19, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview, WA Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Gibbens - William D., 81 of Longview, died April 20, 2020 at an Adult Care facility in Longview, WA Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Groves - Leslie Zacharias, 71 of Longview died April 18, 2020 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Schellhas - Joseph Roger, 50 of Kelso died April 6, 2020 in Toutle. Dahl - McVicker Funeral Home.

Turnage - Doreen L.,51 of Grays River, WA died at Home on April 7, 2020 Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.