Billick - Earl Heath, Jr., 77, of Kelso, died March 24, 2020, at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Holland - Beth Maureen, 78, of Longview, died March 26, 2020 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Jacobsen - Douglas Alan, 66, of Longview, died March 25, 2020 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Nelms - Dale Roy, 87 of Castle Rock, died March 25, 2020 at Home. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Ryan - Joshua Jay, 47 of Rainier Ore., died March 25, 2020 at St. John Hospital in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Wilbur - Gary Guy, 80 of Castle Rock died March 23, 2020, at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel.

