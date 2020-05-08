× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Leseman - Fred Walter, 71 of Castle Rock died May 3, 2020 at OHSU in Portland OR. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

McWilliams - Alfred Eugene Jr. 65 of Longview died May 5, 2020 at Hospice Care in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Snyder - Gerald L., 92 of Longview died may 6, 2020 In Hillsboro OR. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.