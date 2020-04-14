Deaths
0 entries

Deaths

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DEATHS

Argus - James Andy, 89 of Kalama died April 13, 2020 at Woodland Care Center. Dahl - McVicker Funeral Home

Irving - Cora, 93, of Cathlamet died on April 2, 2020 at home in Cathlamet. Dowling Funeral Home

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News