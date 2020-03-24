Deaths
0 entries

Deaths

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DEATHS

Handy - Lawrence Harvey, 58, of Kelso died March 20, 2020 at Peace Health St. John Medical Center in Longview. Dahl - McVicker Funeral Home.

Sears - Donald Arthur, 87, of Longview, died March 21, 2020, at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News