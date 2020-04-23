Deaths
Baker - Rozella Ann, 74 of Kelso died April 18, 2020 at home. Steele Chapel.

Brown - Paul David, 80 of Castle Rock died April 18, 2020 at home. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Inman - Vance Douglas Sr., 87 of Castle Rock died April 17, 2020 at Longview Hospice. Hubbard Funeral Home

Woodward - Gertrude Ethel, 98 died April 21, 2020 at St Johns Medical Center. Steele Chapel

