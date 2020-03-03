Deaths
0 entries

Deaths

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Barradale — Hannelore, 79, of Kalama, died February 29 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

House — Carolyn Faye, 67, of Longview, died March 1 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Pyne — John Albert, 85, of Centralia, died February 29 at home.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News