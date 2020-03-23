Deaths
Broadhurst — Neil Malcomb, 77, of Vancouver WA, died March 20, 2020 at Legacy in Vancouver WA., Hubbard Funeral Home

Scott — Randall Glenn, 65, of Longview, died March 19, 2020 at St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Tester — John Michael "Mike", 54, of Kelso died March 19, 2020 at St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service

