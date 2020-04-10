Deaths
Baltzer - William Harold, 97 of Kelso died April 9, 2020 at home. Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home

Palmer - Beverley Jean, 84 of Longview died April 5, 2020 at Ocean Beach Family home. Steele Chapel

Parsons - Joan, 80 of Kelso died April 9, 2020 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Garden and Crematory

Peroutka - Martin Lynn Sr., died April 7, 2020 at St John Medical Center. Steele Chapel

Reisig - John Edwards, 49 of Longview died April 8, 2020 at his home in Longview, WA, Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory

