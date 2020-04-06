Deaths
Luengen - Barbara Lotus, 86 of Rainier died April 3, 2020 at home. Hubbard Funeral Home

Meints - Norman Lee, 80 of Longview died April 2, 2020 at St. Johns Medical Center. Steele Chapel

Powell - Donald R., 89 of Longview died April 4, 2020 at the Villager in Castle Rock. Hubbard Funeral Home

