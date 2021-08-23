Cothren — Betty Jane (Byers), 77, of Centralia, dies Aug. 19 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.

Kirwan — Theresa Ann, 67 of Longview, died Aug. 20, Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center, Vancouver. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Miller — Pamela J., 69 of Longview died Aug. 21, at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Poisel — Betty D. 77, of Woodland, died Aug. 18 at PeaceHealth Southwest Washington Medical Center, Vancouver. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Rose — Gary Lynn, 70, of Longview, died Aug. 20 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Sundquist — Richard Lee, 72, of Longview, dies Aug. 20 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Columbia Funeral Service.

Wirtz — Elaine Opal, 95, of Longview, died Aug. 21 at Community Home Health and Hospice, Vancouver. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.