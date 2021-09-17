Ballard — Michael H., 66, of Rainier, died Sept. 14, at Kaiser Sunnyside Hospital, Portland. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Carpenter — Dwight A., 61, of Kelso, died Sept. 14 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Stradford — Gerald "Jerry" R., 75, of Cathlamet, died at an adult care facility in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.