 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Carver — Patrick H., 75, of Longview, Wash., died today March 25, 2021, at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Humphrey — Lenora "Jean", 93, of Chillicothe, Ohio, died March 19, 2021,  at Chillicothe nursing home. Faller Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Tadlock -— Charles "Chuck" E., 73, of Kalama, Wash., died March 23, 2021, at Legacy at Salmon Creek Hospital in Vancouver, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The benefits of being kind

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News