Death Notices
Death Notices

Couch — Tonia Marie, 52, of Kelso, died Sept. 24 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Gomez — Richard, 80, of Longview, died Sept. 21 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Slempa — Peter Paul Jr., 84, of Kalama, died Sept. 30 at home. Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.

