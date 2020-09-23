× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Edwards - Robert A., 50, of Longview, Wash., passed away September 16, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens.

Kerwood - Michael Ross, 66, of Silver Lake, Wash., passed away September 19, 2020 in Portland, Ore. Woodland Funeral Home.

McCully - James Arnold, 67, of Kent, Wash., passed away September 20, 2020 at his home. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Smith - James Jay, 60, of Longview, Wash., passed away September 20, 2020 at his home. Steele Chapel.

Westervelt - Richard "Dick" Arthur, Sr., 89, of Kelso, Wash., passed away September 22, 2020 at St. Johns Medical Center. Steele Chapel.

Williams - Richard Warren, 77, of Woodland, Wash., passed away September 20, 2020 at home. Woodland Funeral Home.