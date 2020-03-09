Death Notices
Death Notices

DEATHS

Field - Marjorie A. Westman, 91 of Longview died March 7, at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel

Deras - Teresa Marie, 70 of Longview died March 7, at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel

Hall - Susan C., 66 of Rainier OR died March 6, at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel

Hicks - Stanley Alan, 83 of Longview died March 6, at home. Steele Chapel

Mahnke - Peter John Sr., 82 of Longview died March 6, at St. John's Medical Center in Longview. Steele Chapel

Moss - William V., 65 of Kelso died march 7, at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel

