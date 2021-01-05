 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Caldwell - Paul Wayne, 63, of Kelso,  passed away January 3, 2021 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Cook - Paul, 70, of Kelso, died December 31, 2020 at his home In Kelso, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of Arrangements.

Edmison - Bryan S., 49, of Longview, died December 31, 2020 at his home in Longview, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Maldonado - Shelly S., 58, of Kelso, died January 1, 2021 at her home in Kelso. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Nelson-Stephenson - Wanda Juanita, 95, of Longview, died on January 2, 2021 at St John Medical Center. Steele Chapel.

Nichols - Dallas E., 76, passed away December 31, 2020 at the Canterbury in Longview, Cattermole Funeral Home.

Peterson - Dale Eldon, 86, of Longview, passed away on January 1, 2021 at Sommerset. Steele Chapel.

Rontty - James C., 75, of Longview, died December 31, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Sathre - Benjamin David, 37, of Longview, passed away December 27, 2020 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Swanson - Deborah Lynne, 56, of Kelso, passed away January 1, 2021 at St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

