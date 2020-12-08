Eastlick - William Mac, 83, of Longview, Wash., died on December 5, 2020 at his residence. Steele Chapel.

Greene - James Edward, 87, of Longview, Wash., passed away at the Frontier Care Center on December 7, 2020. Columbia Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

Hacke - Harlan Cleo, 87, of Longview, Wash., died on December 6, 2020 at PeaceHealth in Vancouver, Wash. Steele Chapel.

Kafferlin - Lucille, 97, of Woodland Wash., died on December 4, 2020 at her residence. Woodland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Keeling - Carl Lee, 76, of Castle Rock, Wash., died on December 5, 2020 at OHSU in Portland, Ore. Steele Chapel.

King - Amber, 19, of Rainier, Ore., passed away on December 1, 2020 in Longview, Wash. Groulx Family Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Warren - Darrel Steven, 81, of Kalama, Wash., died on November 11, 2020 at home. Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home.