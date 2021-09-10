 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Booi — Patricia Ann, 71 of Longview, died Sept. 8 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Parsons — Claricia, 90, of Kelso, died Sept. 8 at home. Dahl McVicker Funeral Home

Selander — Rodney Hugh, 70, of Castle Rock, died Sept. 4 in Olympia. Hubbard Funeral Home

