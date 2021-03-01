Little - Beverly Ruth, 75, of Longview, Wash., passed away on February 15, 2021 in Longview, Wash. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Rabideau - Maureen S., 86, of Vancouver, Wash., passed away on February 25, 2021 in Vancouver, Wash. Steele Chapel.

Smith - Charles Lee, 58, of St. Helens, Ore., passed away on February 22, 2021 at St. Johns Medical Center in Longview, Wash. Steele Chapel.