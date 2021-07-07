 Skip to main content
Ames — Susan, 72, of Longview, died July 4 in Vancouver. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Haase — Micheal Lee, 70, of Longview, died July 4 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Jensen — Amma J., 85, of Clatskanie, Ore., died July 5 at the Hospice Care Center, Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Lydic — James V., 64, of Kelso, died July 6 at the Hospice Care Center. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Murphy — Shirley, 85 of Longview, died July 5 in Longview. Groulx Family Mortuary.

