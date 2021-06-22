Good — Arnold "Arnie," 90, of Kelso, died June 22 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Hendrick — Ileane, 95, of Kelso, died June 19 at an adult family home in Kelso. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Petkovich — Nick S., 93, of Castle Rock, died June 19 at the Hospice Care Center. Cattermole Funeral Home.

Ross — Beverly Ann, 74, of Longview, died June 19 at an adult care facility in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Schaaf — Jane Lynn, 78, of Longview, died June 19 at the Hospice Care Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.