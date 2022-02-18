 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Gilhuly — Gary J., 80, of Longview, died Feb. 11 at home. Smart Cremations.

Palm — Beverly Ann, 90 of Clatskanie, died Feb. 15 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Steinbeck — Arlene, 90, of Longview, died Jan. 30 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home.

Vaillencourt — Scott Douglas, 49, of Longview, died Feb. 15 at Another Option. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 49: Could the home equity line of credit make a comeback?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News