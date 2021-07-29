 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Beesley — David Wayne, 68, of Castle Rock, died July 22 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Smiley — Michael Wayne, 64, of Kelso, died July 22 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

