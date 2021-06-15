 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Byman — Barbara Janelle, 70, of Longview, died June 12 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, Longview. Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home.

Nilson — Carolyn Kay, 75, of Longview, died June 12, at Canterbury Gardens, Longview. Cattermole Funeral Home.

Pugh — Barbara, 90, of Longview, died June 12 in Longview. Groulx Family Mortuary.

