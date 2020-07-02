× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Coyne - Patrick Richard, 39, of Castle Rock, died June 28, 2020 at home. Hubbard Funeral Home

Kubi - Verne Lee, of Longview, passed away July 1, 2020 at Ray Hickey Hospice House. Columbia Funeral Service

McNair - Loren, 77 of Longview, died July 01,2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Murphy - Judy E., 71 of Kelso, died July 1, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview, WA. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.