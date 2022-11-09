 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Death Notices:

White- William "Pete" Eugene, 91, of Longview, WA passed away on November 7, 2022 at his residence. Steele Chapel

Wilson- Deborah Jean, 71, of Kelso, WA passed away on November 5, 2022 at St. John Medical Center in Longview. Columbia Funeral Service.

Wixon- Shirley Gail, 87, of Longview, WA passed away on November 8, 2022 at her residence. Steele Chapel

