 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Spahr - Glenn "Clark", 74, died on March 9, 2021 at St. Peters Hospital in Olympia, Wash. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Working from home post-pandemic

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News