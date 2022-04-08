 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Lomax — Larry William, 76, of Longview, died April 4 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Renneberg — Margaret E., 82, of Rainier, died April 6 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

