 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Brown - Kenneth, 81, of Rainier, Ore., passed away April 30, 2021 in Rainier, Ore. Groulx Family Mortuary.

Jacque - Karen Ann, 71, of Longview, passed away April 28, 2021 in Auburn, Wash. Dahl McVicker Funeral Home.

Myers - Jimmie Allen, 81, of Kelso, died on April 30, 2021 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel.

Rand - Leanna Rae, 64 of Longview, passed away May 2, 2021 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Rittierodt - Fondyne J., 92, of Longview, died April 30, 2021 at home of natural causes. Cascadia Cremation & Burial Services.

Underberg - Melbelyne Ann, 91, of Longview, died on April 28, 2021 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: How to decorate a cake like a pro

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News