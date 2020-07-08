Death Notices
Gass - Dale A.,84 of Clatskanie, died July 6, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel At Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Jeffery - Howard Jacobs, 58, of Longview, died June 18, 2020 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Kloewer - Louis A., 87 of Castle Rock, died July 4, 2020 at St. John Medical Center in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Praytor - Clyde Joseph, 81, of Castle Rock, died July 6, 2020 at home. Steele Chapel.

