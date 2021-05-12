Hollis — Gary R., 78, of Castle Rock, died May 8, 2021, at the Hospice Care Center, Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens.

Kosiba — Genevieve "Gene" R., 78, of Longview, died May 12, 2021, at her home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Leak — Laura Lee, 59, of Longview, died May 9, 2021, at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Ledgett — Julie Ann, 62, of Kelso, died May 10, 2021, at Ray Hickey Hospice in Vancouver. Columbia Funeral Service.

Olson — Dorothy Jeannette, 91, of Longview, died May 5, 2021 at the Hospice Care Center. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Reid — Carrolene Virgina, 81, of Rochester, Wash., died May 7, 2021, at her home. Cattermole Funeral Home.

Stewart — Joe, 66, of Kelso, died May 7, 2021, at a care facility in Vancouver. Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home.