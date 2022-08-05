 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

McFadden — Evette M., 60, of Longview, died Aug. 2 at the Ray Hickey Hospice House, Vancouver. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

Scott — Nile W., 90, of Rainier, (formerly of Longview-Kelso), died Aug. 3 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

