Boyce — Jerald "Jerry", 77, of La Center, died Aug. 21 at PeaceHealth Southwest Washington Medical Center, Vancouver. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Chisholm — David H., 72, of Woodland, died Aug. 12 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, Vancouver. Woodland Funeral Home

Lehman — James, 87, of Kalama, died Aug. 22 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

McClain — Elnora, 85, of Longview, died Aug. 24 at Community Home Health and Hospice, Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Small — Mary Jane, 68, of Longview, died Aug. 18 at Community Home Health and Hospice, Longview. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Thompson — Oscar D., 21, of Kelso, died Aug. 18 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.