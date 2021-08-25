 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Boyce — Jerald "Jerry", 77, of La Center, died Aug. 21 at PeaceHealth Southwest Washington Medical Center,  Vancouver. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Chisholm — David H., 72, of Woodland, died Aug. 12 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, Vancouver.  Woodland Funeral Home

Lehman — James, 87, of Kalama, died Aug. 22 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.  

McClain — Elnora, 85, of Longview, died Aug. 24 at Community Home Health and Hospice, Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Small — Mary Jane, 68, of Longview, died Aug. 18  at Community Home Health and Hospice, Longview. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Thompson — Oscar D., 21, of Kelso, died Aug. 18 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.  Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

